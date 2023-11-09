Wamiqa urges for a compassionate Diwali celebration: 'Feel empathy for animals'

MUMBAI: Actress and an ardent animal lover Wamiqa Gabbi is using her voice to promote a more responsible and considerate approach towards celebrating Diwali.



The actress has urged people to celebrate with enthusiasm, but with a heightened sense of caution and care for those who share our world without being able to express themselves.

Wamiqa, a devoted dog mother to a family of rescued and adopted dogs, said: "As an animal lover and advocate, I feel a deep empathy for the animals who experience distress during festivals like Diwali.”

“I feel we should celebrate, with grandiose and fervour, celebrate with compassion, but ensuring that our festivities do not inadvertently harm those who cannot speak for themselves. I have always strived to use my voice in whatever capacity through my platforms to make people realise, that celebrating and empathy during such times are both equally important,” she added.