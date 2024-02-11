Vishnu Varadhan directs Akash Murali, Aditi Shankar’s next

CHENNAI: After making a mark in Bollywood with the National Award-winning Shershaah, filmmaker Vishnu Varadhan is all set to captivate the Tamil audience with his upcoming romantic entertainer.

Akash Murali, son of late actor Murali and brother of Atharvaa, is making his debut in the lead role. Aditi Shankar will be seen playing the female lead.

This yet-to-be-titled film is produced by Xavier Britto, under the banner XB Film Creator. The shooting of the film took place extensively in various cities in Portugal and Spain. In India, the film was shot in Chennai and Bengaluru.

The star-studded cast includes Sarath Kumar, Prabhu Ganesan, Khushbu Sundar and Kalki Koechlin, among others. Yuvan Shankar Raja is again teaming up with Vishnu for this film.

The cinematography is being handled by Cameron Bryson, while Sreekar Prasad is overseeing the editing works.