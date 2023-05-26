Thalapathy 68 to launch with puja on Vijay’s birthday

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Vijay’s 68th film, which is tentatively named, Thalapathy 68, is expected to commence the shoot with a pooja on June 22, commemorating the actor’s birthday.

After days of speculation, AGS Entertainment made it official on Sunday, that the film is directed by Venkat Prabhu, under the production of Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh’s AGS Entertainment.



The film was widely discussed, even before its official statement, with regard to the makers. This is the very first time Vijay and Venkat Prabhu have joined hands for a film.

Yuvan Shankar Raja, who worked with the actor in Pudhiya Geethai (2003), has teamed up with him for the second time. Vijay is currently shooting for his upcoming Pan-India film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

