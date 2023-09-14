Takeshi's Castle is coming back! Bhuvan Bam roped in for commentary

MUMBAI: Nostalgia alert! Popular gaming show ‘Takeshi’s Castle’ is returning with a brand-new season.

On Thursday, streaming giant Prime Video announced the Indian reboot of the popular 80s Japanese game show. And guess what? Content creator Bhuvan Bam has been roped in as a commentator for the show.

The new season will retain the eccentricities that people saw in the original version – swashbuckling adventures, fun set-ups, challenging games coupled with hilarious commentary.













Commenting on the involvement in the iconic show, Bhuvan Bam said, “Since the original version of Takeshi’s Castle was on television, I have been an ardent fan of the concept, execution and the hilarity of the game-show. It’s highly nostalgic for me to have grown up seeing the show and now voicing it, is genuinely a full circle moment. I don’t think there is any one in my generation who hasn’t loved and enjoyed this madcap comedy. Being a part of this incredible game-show is a privilege and an honor. As an entertainer, my viewers have always appreciated the unique yet relatable characters that I’ve portrayed, and I happy to bring a bit of my creative self as ‘Titu Mama’. I am hopeful that the younger generation will get love this show as much as we did.”

Manish Menghani, director – content licensing, Prime Video, India, expressed his views on rebooting the iconic show.

“Takeshi’s Castle is certainly one of the most iconic shows in India’s television history. Not just in India, but across the globe, Takeshi’s Castle has a huge fan following. As a global streaming service, our mission is to curate diverse content from all corners of the globe, while preserving its relevance and resonance with our local audiences. We are thrilled to announce Bhuvan Bam as the voice of the brand-new season of Takeshi’s Castle. We are sure that his uproarious and off-beat commentary of this iconic Japanese game-show will have the viewers in splits. This show promises to rekindle nostalgia and offer an entirely fresh and exhilarating experience to younger audiences,” Manish said.

Further details regarding the new season are awaited.