SJ Suryah on board Chiyaan 62

CHENNAI: As a surprise announcement, the makers of Chiyaan 62 shared that actor SJ Suryah has joined the cast.

Helmed by SU Arun Kumar of 'Chithha' fame, this film is headlined by Vikram.

Sharing the announcement in his X, SJ Suryah wrote, “Verrry happy to join @chiyaan 62 “A Rocking Project” by Chithha fame #SUArunkumar sir, very diff narration I felt that God blessing one more great success when director Arun finished his great narration & happy joining again with trendy @gvprakash sir & thank you @HRPictures producers @riyashibu_, @shibuthameens sir and team (sic).”

Chiyaan 62 has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

