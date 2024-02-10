Begin typing your search...

SJ Suryah on board Chiyaan 62

Helmed by SU Arun Kumar of 'Chithha' fame, this film is headlined by Vikram.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Feb 2024 8:04 PM GMT
SJ Suryah on board Chiyaan 62
X

SJ Suryah; Vikram

CHENNAI: As a surprise announcement, the makers of Chiyaan 62 shared that actor SJ Suryah has joined the cast.

Helmed by SU Arun Kumar of 'Chithha' fame, this film is headlined by Vikram.

Sharing the announcement in his X, SJ Suryah wrote, “Verrry happy to join @chiyaan 62 “A Rocking Project” by Chithha fame #SUArunkumar sir, very diff narration I felt that God blessing one more great success when director Arun finished his great narration & happy joining again with trendy @gvprakash sir & thank you @HRPictures producers @riyashibu_, @shibuthameens sir and team (sic).”

Chiyaan 62 has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Read: Chiyaan 62 pre-production in full swing, shoot in March

Chiyaan 62Chiyaan 62 updateChiyaan 62 VikramVikram Chiyaan 62Chiyaan VikramChiyaan Vikram's filmVikramSJ SuryahSJ Suryah VikramVikram SU Arun KumarSU Arun KumarGV Prakash KumarTamil cinemaKollywoodChithha director SU Arun KumarChithha
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X