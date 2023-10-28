Begin typing your search...

Vikram's ‘Chiyaan 62’ announcement video creates intrigue

'Chiyaan 62' is bankrolled by H R Pictures and helmed by SU Arun Kumar

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 Oct 2023 3:10 PM GMT
Vikrams ‘Chiyaan 62’ announcement video creates intrigue
X

Still from 'Chiyaan-62' announcement video

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Actor Vikram, on Saturday, unveiled his next film announcement video tentatively titled 'Chiyaan 62'.

Taking to X, Vikram posted, “Thrilled to unveil the much-awaited announcement video of my upcoming film alongside the incredible talents of #SUArunKumar , @gvprakash musical and @hr_pictures.”

In the announcement video, a woman is seen rushing into the police station with her child and filing a complaint and street band team is also seen in the video. Vikram casually walks into the station and bashes a couple of people and later he walks away casually after fixing his slippers before being pulled up by a cop. He then murmurs something into the ears of a police constable and leaves the station.

'Chiyaan 62' is bankrolled by H R Pictures and helmed by SU Arun Kumar. The music is scored by G V Prakash.

cinemaspecial announcement videoChiyaan 62VikramH R Picturespolice constablesG V PrakashSU Arun Kumar
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X