Vikram's ‘Chiyaan 62’ announcement video creates intrigue
CHENNAI: Actor Vikram, on Saturday, unveiled his next film announcement video tentatively titled 'Chiyaan 62'.
Taking to X, Vikram posted, “Thrilled to unveil the much-awaited announcement video of my upcoming film alongside the incredible talents of #SUArunKumar , @gvprakash musical and @hr_pictures.”
In the announcement video, a woman is seen rushing into the police station with her child and filing a complaint and street band team is also seen in the video. Vikram casually walks into the station and bashes a couple of people and later he walks away casually after fixing his slippers before being pulled up by a cop. He then murmurs something into the ears of a police constable and leaves the station.
'Chiyaan 62' is bankrolled by H R Pictures and helmed by SU Arun Kumar. The music is scored by G V Prakash.