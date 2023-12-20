Chiyaan 62 pre-production in full swing, shoot in March

CHENNAI: The official announcement of National award-winning actor Vikram’s upcoming film was made on October 28.

To be directed by SU Arun Kumar of Chithha fame and produced by HR Pictures, the project has been tentatively titled Chiyaan 62.

The movie was announced through a 3-minute video in which Chiyaan Vikram is seen beating up thugs and chasing them until they reach a police station running for life. He then heads back home in his two-wheeler as he answers a call from his wife and daughter and tells them he will be home soon. The video has clocked over seven million views so far.

The latest update DT Next learns from the camp is that the principal shoot of the film will go on floors in Tiruttani from March.

“The pre-production of Chiyaan 62 is currently taking place in Goa, where Vikram and Arun Kumar are in script discussion. Post this, the actor will be involved in the promotions of Pa Ranjith directorial Thangalaan set to hit the screens on January 26. After a brief break in February, he will join Chiyaan 62 shoot in March,” a tinseltown source told DT Next.

Chiyaan 62 will have music by GV Prakash Kumar. Vikram was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: 2 directed by Mani Ratnam, in which he played the central character of Aditha Karikalan.