Salman Khan begins shooting for AR Murugadoss-directorial 'Sikandar'; shares BTS image from set

CHENNAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday started shooting for the much-awaited 'Sikandar', directed by AR Murugadoss in Mumbai.

The team is expected to film a massive mid-air action sequence with Salman Khan soon.

The actor along with 'Sikandar''s production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to social media to share a BTS image from the first day of shoot to announce the beginning of a new journey. In it, the trio of Salman, Sajid Nadiadwala (the producer), and Murugadoss are seen sharing a laugh on the sets.

They also reconfirmed an Eid 2025 release for this action-packed entertainer.

Back in March, Sajid Nadiadwala made an official announcement of his biggest collaboration to date with Salman Khan in 'Sikandar'. Soon after, Rashmika Mandanna was announced as the female lead.

'Sikandar' also marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 Eid blockbuster film 'Kick'.