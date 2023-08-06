Salman hops onto 'Barbiecore' bandwagon in hot pink pants

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was most recently seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, recently left his fans and the Internet amazed when he slipped into a pair of hot pink pants.

The superstar attended the birthday bash of his brother Arbaaz Khan recently and chose hot pink coloured pants for the occasion.

As the photos & videos from the occasion went viral, it left the Internet bemused about Salman’s sartorial choice as the actor, who is known for his hyper-masculine roles on screen, chose a colour which is considered feminine as per societal norms.

The Internet had a field day as netizens joined the dots and put together Salman in the ‘Barbiecore’ trend which emanated from the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer ‘Barbie’. The Hollywood extravaganza is currently clashing its swords against the Christopher Nolan directorial ‘Oppenheimer’ in theatres.

Netizens were quick to react to the viral pictures and images of Salman from Arbaaz’s birthday. They shared hilarious comments like, “Glad to see Salman bhai gracing the Barbie trend”.

One user wrote, “Bhai-bhi”. Another wrote, “Bhaibhenheimer”.

A third wrote, “Salman bhai couldn’t resist giving into the Barbie trend”.

Salman and Arbaaz have collaborated on several films together. Arbaaz even directed Salman in ‘Dabangg 2’ with Sonakshi Sinha. He also produced ‘Dabangg’ and ‘Dabangg 3’.

Meanwhile, after ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which received a rather lukewarm response as per Salman Khan standards, on the work front, Salman will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' which has booked a Diwali release this year.

The film will see him reunite with Katrina Kaif for the franchise. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in 'Tiger 3' returning the favour to Bollywood’s bhai after the ‘Wanted’ star made a cameo appearance in SRK’s ‘Pathaan’. Both ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’ belong to the YRF spy universe.