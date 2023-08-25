RRR, Rocketry bag National Awards

NEW DELHI: In a hat tip to mainstream cinema in the north and the south, Hindi film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was named the best feature film at the 69th National Awards announced on Thursday while Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won the top acting honours. Kadaisi Vivasayi, directed and produced by M Manikandan, was feted as the Best Tamil Film.

Bollywood stars Bhatt and Sanon shared the best actress prize for their roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. Southern cinema sensation bagged the Best Actor award for the Telugu blockbuster PushpaThe Rise (Part I). It is the first National Film Award for all three stars.

The National Film Award for best director went to Nikhil Mahajan for Marathi film Godavari.

Kadaisi Vivasayi: Written, directed and produced by M Manikandan, Kadaisi Vivasayi: The storyline talks about an 85-year-old farmer, who fights it out with a property developer. The film released in theatres on February 11, 2022.

The film features late actor Nallandi played the lead role and Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu were seen in supporting roles.

RRR wins six awards: RRR music director MM Keeravani shared the best music direction award with Pushpa (The Rise Part I) music director Devi Prasad.



The SS Rajamouli-directed film also bagged awards for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment, best male playback singer to Kalabhairava, best special effects, best action director and best choreography.

Double delight for Keeravanis as dad, son win Nat’l Awards

Kalabhairava; MM Keeravani

It was Telugu cinema’s day under the sun after its leading names bagged honours in the National Awards for 2021.



While Allu Arjun became the first Telugu actor to win the best actor award for “Pushpa (The Rise Part I)”, it is perhaps sweeter for the Keeravanis, with MM Keeravani winning the award for best music director while his son Kalabhairava was adjudged the best male playback singer in a rare father-son double. In all, the SS Rajamouli-directed film won six awards, including for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

Appa yearned for a National Award ; now there is one home: Srikanth Deva

Srikanth Deva

Music director Srikanth Deva, who won a special mention for non-feature film, for “Karuvarai” told DT Next that it was celebration time at home. “Appa (noted composer Deva) has almost every award but was yearning for a National Award. But it was difficult for a commercial film to get one in those days. We are happy that there is one in the Deva household. My wife couldn’t control her emotions and her eyes welled up upon the announcement. Srikanth Deva Appa, too, is overjoyed.”

