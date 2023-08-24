Allu Arjun named Best Actor at 69th National Film Awards

NEW DELHI: Allu Arjun and his Pushpa magic have once again become the talk of the town. On Thursday, the Telugu star won the award at the 69th National Awards for his performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

'Pushpa' was released in theatres in December 2021. The film not only showcased his exceptional performance but portrayed unmatched dialogue delivery, charismatic swag, and a captivating aura.

The actor's steps from the movie's songs, namely Saami Saami, Srivalli, Oo Antava, became a huge sensation among the audience on a global scale.

Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for the second part, which will also star Rashmika Mandanna. More details regarding the sequel are awaited. National Film Awards ceremony is organized every year but was interrupted for 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 68th National Film Awards took place last year and honoured the movies released in 2020.