Nambi sir totally deserves: Madhavan on winning Nat'l Award for Best Dir for 'Rocketry'

CHENNAI: Actor-director R Madhavan won the Best Director award for his film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' at the 69th National Film Awards.

The actor-director speaking to DT Next said, "Look at the timing. Yesterday, we had the Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon, and today I am over the moon. But you know what? Nambi sir totally deserves all this. Be it the Chandrayaan or his biopic winning the National award. It goes to him. He has been calling me asking if I have seen the news. Also, this is the first time a debut director has won the National Award (laughs). I am now confused about what I should be focusing on. Jokes aside, I have no words to express my happiness. All this is the result of people's love and I will do better in the future."

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is a 2022 Indian biographical drama film written, produced, and directed by R Madhavan in his directorial debut. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).