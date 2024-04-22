Rathnam and I share similar traits: Vishal Krishna

CHENNAI: We catch him before he rushes to the airport to promote Rathnam in Tiruchy and Salem on Monday. Wearing a t-shirt that reads ‘Inhale courage, exhale fear’, he stands by that. It is evident as we ask him about his recent statement on how his films Enemy and Mark Antony had to go through unfair treatment during the time of their releases. “I never said what I wanted to say. I said things that were supposed to be conveyed to people. This is my 20th year in the industry and I know every single theatre—multiplex and single screens by heart. When someone else decides the screens my films deserve, I have every right to call them out. I wasn’t speaking for my own good. It was for Tamil cinema that I spoke for. We decided that Rathnam will release on April 26 long ago but other producers shouldn’t go through the plight that I have been going through. It is high-time I spoke,” he says with a shrug.

However, he not only rubbed quite a few sensitive quarters with this statement. His comments on requesting small-time producers to stay low until the end of this year, wasn’t received quite well. “Why am I being perceived as a villain? They have lashed out saying Manjummel Boys and Premalu, despite being small films, did well at the BO. We cannot predict with only two films. What is the status of eight small films that have been released in the last few days? Where are the producers of those movies?” he asks.

Vishal also goes on to answer his question by breaking it down for us. “I will simplify it until October. There is Thangalaan, Raayan, Kanguva, Vettaiyan, Indian 2, Devara, Kalki, G.O.A.T, VidaaMuyarchi, and then there is films of Karthi, Sivakarthikeyan that will release from June till October. With each of these films having a theatre life for two weeks on average, we already have content for 20 weeks or 5 months. Where is the window for small releases? All these films put together have Rs 3,000 crore net at stake at the BO with Rs 6,000 to 6,500 crore gross business. Please prove me wrong. I only pray and hope that people come to theatres to watch and support them,” says the actor.

Coming to Rathnam, when the film was launched last year, Vishal told us that his third collaboration with director Hari will be bigger and better. “Hari has updated himself really well. Thanks to Mark Antony’s producer Vinod. He said that he wanted to see Vishal from the early days of my career. I called Hari and asked if he had a story for me. He came up with this knot and I loved it. He has made it for the audience, who have consumed OTT content during the lockdown. Also, there is an element in the 30th minute of the film, which will elevate the entire story graph. We have acquired almost 800 screens across states,” he remarks.



Divulging more about Rathnam, Vishal says that the character shares a few common traits with his off-screen persona. “Rathnam, like Vishal, is an angry young man, who questions wrong doers and punishes them. But shooting for the movie was amazing, watch out for a single take fight scene. Kudos to Hari and DoP Sukumaran for pulling that off. This will be a film we all can be proud of, including Priya Bhavanishankar, who doesn’t play the typical heroine,” he says with confidence. The film is bankrolled by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and Zee Studios.

Vishal is currently focused on his debut directorial Thupparivaalan 2. “I haven’t thought of anything else and haven’t been listening to narrations. I could have done another movie after Mark Antony’s success. But direction has been my passion and I am glad it has happened earlier than it should have. Thanks to Mysskin,” he smiles. Video of Vishal cycling his way to the polling booth is going viral on the internet. “I have sold my car and I even use cycle even to shoot spots. I only use the production car occasionally. Cycling has helped me align myself both mentally and physically,” he concludes as his pet, Romeo, has been seeking Vishal’s attention for quite some time now.