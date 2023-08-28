Raksha Bandhan Special: Bollywood movies to watch with your siblings this Rakhi

NEW DELHI: The bond that we share with our siblings is always special. They argue with you, irritate you, and annoy you and despite all this, they love you and protect you. Such bonds have been showcased in various Bollywood films over the years. As Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, take a look at some of the films that you can watch with your siblings on this date to make it much more memorable.

1.Dil Dhadakne Do

The performance of Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as siblings in 'Dil Dhadakne Do' touched many people, particularly modern-day siblings. The two were portrayed as one other's support system in the film. Priyanka played the suave and accomplished businesswoman Ayesha Mehra, whereas Ranveer played Kabir, who aspires to fly instead of run his father's business. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar the film also starred Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah in the lead roles.

2.Josh

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as twins. Director Mansoor Khan attempted to depict the siblings' relationship in a positive manner, from going on bike rides together to playing pranks on each other. Chandrachur Singh, Sharat Saxena, and Priya Gill also appeared in the 2000 film.

3.Hum Saath Saath Hain

Hum Saath Saath Hai' by Sooraj Barjatiya is one of the most family-friendly flicks. It was about four siblings (Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Saif Ali Khan, and Neelam Kothari) who will go to any extent to make their siblings happy. This Hindi drama, however, was associated with certain stereotypes. Remember how the eldest brother (Mohnish) was depicted as the introvert and the younger sibling (Saif) as the extrovert?

4.Sarabjit

Starring Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the film showcased the story of a sister's undying love and protective nature as she goes to the tremendous extent to save her brother. The film depicts the real-life struggle of Dalbir Kaur, Sarabjit Singh's elder sister, who dedicated her entire life to ensuring her brother's release from Pakistan. Her unwavering fight lasted 23 years, but her brother was cruelly killed by inmates before his release.

5.Raksha Bandhan





Starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, the film was helmed by Aanand L Rai. The film beautifully depicted the love of a brother for all his four sisters his relentless efforts to ensure his sisters settled down in marriage before marrying Sapna, his childhood love.







There are many other films which you all can watch with your siblings this Raksha Bandhan. So, grab a tub of popcorn and get ready to celebrate Rakhi in a filmy way!























