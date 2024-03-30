Actor Daniel Balaji succumbs to massive heart attack

CHENNAI: Actor Daniel Balaji, who made a lasting impact with his roles in Kaakha Kaakha as Srikanth and Amudhan in Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu (both Gautham Menon films) passed away due to cardiac arrest on Friday evening. He was 48.

Talking to DT Next, one of his close friends confirmed the news from Daniel Balaji's mobile. "Balaji had a massive attack and passed away in Chennai. His mortal remains will be kept at his house in Purasaiwalkam on Saturday."

Daniel Balaji started his career in television and his first on screen character Daniel in Chitthi became his moniker. He recently built Raghdool Angala Parameswari temple in Avadi. He has worked across south industries and has been a part of 42 films including Polladhavan, Bairava and Vada Chennai till date.