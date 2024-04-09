Mic Mohan pitted against Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171; VJS, SRK likely

CHENNAI: Lokesh Kanagaraj has pulled off a casting coup of sorts from what we hear is likely to be the cast of Rajinikanth's upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. The exclusive update we have from tinseltown is that Rajinikanth's box-office rival in the 80s, actor Mic Mohan is approached by Lokesh to play the antagonist in the movie.

"Both Lokesh and Mohan have expressed their interest in working with each other. Mohan salary negotiations are taking place and once the talk comes to a conclusion, the veteran actor will sign the agreement," a source told DT Next.



The filmmaker has also approached actor Vijay Sethupathi for Thalaivar 171. "After Master and Vikram, Lokesh has pitched another interesting character to Vijay Sethupathi for the project.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan is likely to play a cameo," added the source.

There were widespread speculations on social media that the film has been titled Kazhugu, which was also the title of Rajini's 1981 hit film. However, there is no confirmation on that yet. The team released a poster on March 28, in which Rajini was seen handcuffed by a golden watch and the poster with clocks in the background. To be produced by Sun Pictures, Thalaivar 171 will have music by Anirudh Ravichander and stunts by Anbariv. The title will be officially revealed on April 22.

