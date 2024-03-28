Thalaivar 171 title to be revealed on April 22

CHENNAI: As an unexpected treat to Rajinikanth’s fans, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj made a major announcement on Thursday. The title of Thalaivar 171 will be released on April 22 with a teaser video.

Taking to his X account, the filmmaker shared the first-look poster of Rajini from the film and wrote, “#Thalaivar171TitleReveal on April 22 (sic).” Following grayscale and gold colour palettes, the poster featured Rajinikanth in a stylish look with a chain of watches made into handcuffs. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Stunt choreographer duo Anbariv is handling the action sequences. Details regarding other cast and crew is under wraps.

Earlier in an interview with DT Next, Lokesh clarified that Thalaivar 171 will be high on action. However, it will be a stand-alone movie and will not be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Vettaiyan, helmed by TJ Gnanavel. The ensemble cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Dagubbati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan. The film that was originally scheduled to release in the summer, has now been postponed due to elections.