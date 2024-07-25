'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay-Vaani, Taapsee-Ammy groove to Punjabi track 'Hauli Hauli'

MUMBAI: Finally, the first peppy track 'Hauli Hauli' from multi-starrer 'Khel Khel Mein' was unveiled on Thursday. After teasing fans with a motion poster of the song, Akshay Kumar treated fans with a full song video.

The Punjabi dance number features Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan. In the song, Fardeen Khan and Akshay even recreated their iconic Heyy Babyy step. All decked up in traditional outfits, groove to the beats of party anthem. The song is sung by Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar.

Sharing the song, he wrote on his Instagram handle, "Hauli Hauli Nach Ni... The beat that'll get you on your feet. #HauliHauli song out now! #KhelKhelMein releasing in cinemas on 15th August 2024. #GameIsOn." As soon as the song was released, fans chimed in the comment section. The song took some of the fans to a flashback of Fardeen and Akshay's hit film 'Heyy baby'. One of the users wrote, "Kisi kis ne notice Kiya "hey baby" hook step ko Akki & fardeen ka."



Another user commented, "Heyy beby scene." "What a song. Can't wait for #KhelKhelMein," another comment read. The comedy-drama will be out in theatres on August 15, 2024. It was originally supposed to be released in September. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein "aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary.

Save the date for this cinematic delight, poised to leave audiences in splits and craving for more", as per the statement. Earlier this year, the makers shared a BTS photo from the sets along with the announcement of the release date, "This Independence Day, step into a mad world of laughter, drama and loads of fun! Mark your calendars for August 15, 2024 when Khel Khel Mein hits the theatres." 'Khel Khel Mein' is directed by Mudassar Aziz.