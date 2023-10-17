First-look video of 'KH234' on Nov 7; a first for Mani Ratnam

CHENNAI: Last year on the birthday eve of legendary actor-filmmaker, Kamal Haasan, a grand announcement of his 234th film with Mani Ratnam was made. To be jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Red Giant Movies, and Madras Talkies, the film marks Kamal Haasan’s collaboration with Mani Ratnam, 35 years after 'Nayakan'.

The latest update is that the team has completed shooting the first-look video of the film that will be revealed on Kamal Haasan’s birthday on November 7. A tinseltown source told DT Next, “KH234 has Ravi K Chandran as the cinematographer and marks his third collaboration with Mani Ratnam after 'Kannathil Mutthamittal' and 'Aayutha Ezhuthu'. The team recently shot for first-look video in the city. This is the first time in Mani Ratnam’s career that a first-look video will be released.”

AR Rahman is composing the music and the rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon. Earlier this year when Kamal Haasan spoke to DT Next about KH234, he said, “If Mani and I are coming together after so many years, it means that it will be something better than Nayakan.”

Meanwhile, the actor-filmmaker also has 'KH233' that will be directed by H Vinoth.