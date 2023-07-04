Begin typing your search...

Kamal's KH 233 with H Vinoth is now official!

Kamal is currently working on Indian 2 directed by Shankar.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 July 2023 12:59 PM GMT
KH233 announcement poster.

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan will team up with director H Vinoth for his next, tentatively titled KH 233.

The actor made a video announcement of this project. It will be bankrolled by Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI). There was a strong industry grapevine that Vinoth is a strong contender among the directors vying to team up with Kamal Haasan.

Kamal is currently working on Indian 2 directed by Shankar. Notably, DT Next broke the news of the two pairing up last year. The actor has also signed his 234th film with director Mani Ratnam.

