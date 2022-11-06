Kamal to join hands with Mani Ratnam for #KH234, ARR to score music

CHENNAI: In a major surprise to fans, actor Kamal Haasan confirmed that he will be joining hands with legendary director Mani Ratnam for #KH234. Both Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are basking in the success of Vikram and Ponniyin Selvan-1 respectively.

The film bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films Internationals in collaboration with Red Giant movie marks the comeback of the Nayagan duo after 35 years.

The film’s music is by AR Rahman.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan wrote, “Here we go again! #KH234

பயணத்தின் அடுத்த கட்டம்!.”

Check his tweet here: