Kamal to join hands with Mani Ratnam for #KH234, ARR to score music

The film bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films Internationals in collaboration with Red Giant movie marks the comeback of the Nayagan duo after 35 years.
CHENNAI: In a major surprise to fans, actor Kamal Haasan confirmed that he will be joining hands with legendary director Mani Ratnam for #KH234. Both Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are basking in the success of Vikram and Ponniyin Selvan-1 respectively.

The film’s music is by AR Rahman.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan wrote, “Here we go again! #KH234

பயணத்தின் அடுத்த கட்டம்!.”

Check his tweet here:

This comes after Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-1’s thanksgiving meet that happened last night in Chennai.

