Fahadh Faasil begins dubbing for Vettaiyan

CHENNAI: Starring Rajinikanth in the lead, actor Fahadh Faasil has begun dubbing for his portions in Vettaiyan. Helmed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, the film is scheduled to hit the screens in October.



Sharing the still from Fahadh Faasil’s dubbing, the makers wrote, “ Dubbing for Vettaiyan starts. Peek into FaFa’s dubbing session (sic).”

Vettaiyan is bankrolled by A Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions. The ensemble cast also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh.



The film is said to be based on a true incident, and Rajinikanth will be portraying the character of a Muslim police officer.

The cinematography for Vettaiyan is done by SR Kathir, and the editing is handled by Philomin Raj. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, marking his fourth collaboration with the lead actor after Petta, Darbar, and Jailer.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has commenced shooting for the film. Produced by Sun Pictures, Shruti Haasan is part of the cast.