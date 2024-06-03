Shooting for actor Rajinikanth's Coolie to commence on June 10; Vettaiyan release scheduled for October 10

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth, who is currently in the Himalayas on a spiritual trip has shared updates of his upcoming films in a conversation with a yogi. A video clip of the actor surfaced online in which he is seen revealing the release date of his upcoming film Vettaiyan as well as the date for the shooting schedule of Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial Coolie.

In the video, Rajinikanth is asked by the head of the Yogoda Satsanga Sakha Ashram in Uttarakhand's Dwarahat about the release date of Vettaiyan, to which the actor replied, "It will come out on October 10, a Dussehra release. I have completed my portions while scenes of other actors are being filmed."

The veteran actor added that he also has a new film Coolie and will begin shooting for it from June 10.

The superstar was last seen in Nelson's Jailer which minted over Rs 500 crore at the box-office.