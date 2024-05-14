Exclusive: Yuvan to produce Rio Raj's next; debutant Swineeth to helm the film

CHENNAI: Actor Rio Raj, who tasted a massive success with Joe, currently has an untitled project with director Kalaiarasan Thangavel and another multi starrer titled Niram Maarum Ulagil directdd by debutant Britto JB.



The exclusive update we have for you is that Rio Raj has signed yet another project that will be bankrolled by Yuvan Shankar Raja and directed by Swineeth, a debutant. Sources in the industry tell DT Next that the team of Joe will come together for this film and an official announcement is expected to be made in the coming days.

This will be the fourth film under Yuvan's production after Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, Maamanithan and Pon Ondru Kanden.