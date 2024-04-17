Chiyaan 62 is officially 'Veera Dheera Sooran'

CHENNAI: On the occasion of National award-winning actor Vikram aka Chiyaan Vikram's 58th birthday, the makers of Chiyaan 62 unveiled the official title of the film.

Directed by SU Arunkumar of Chithha fame, and produced by Riya Shibu of HR Pictures, the title of the movie is Veera Dheera Sooran.

The announcement was made with a glimpse video. The movie too was announced last year with a video in which Vikram was seen fighting local thugs and chasing them into Tiruttani police station.

The story is set in the backdrop of the town.

Veera Dheera Sooran will go on floors this month in south Tamil Nadu.

SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramooduand Dushara Vijayan in important roles.

National award-winning composer GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music for Veera Dheera Sooran.