Chiranjeevi blames media for cancer rumour

CHENNAI: Telugu star Chiranjeevi, has denied the reports of him suffering from cancer. The veteran actor recently took to his Twitter to clear the air, as he issued a statement in Telugu language. He shared that he was not diagnosed with cancer, but with non-cancerous polyps, which were detected early and also removed.

The actor tweeted a long note, as he shared, “A while ago, I spoke about the need to raise awareness about cancer, while inaugurating a cancer centre. I told you that cancer can be prevented, if you undergo regular medical tests. I was alert, and took a colonoscopy test. I said that non-cancerous polyps were detected and removed. I only said, ‘If I hadn’t done the test first, it would have turned out to be cancer’. That’s why everyone should take precautions and undergo medical tests/screening.”

The actor blamed a few media organisations for irresponsible reporting. He further mentioned, “But some media organisations did not understand this properly, and started saying ‘I got cancer’ and ‘I survived because of treatment’. This has caused unnecessary confusions. Many well-wishers are sending messages about my health. This clarification is for all of them, and also an appeal to such journalists. Don’t write nonsense without understanding the subject. Because of this, many people are scared and hurt.”

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Waltair Veerayya, and has Bholaa Shankar in the pipeline. The movie will see Keerthy Suresh as his sister, while Tamannaah Bhatia will be the female lead.