Chandramukhi 2's first single "Swagathaanjali" to release soon

CHENNAI: First single from Chandramukhi 2, the second installment of the blockbuster movie Chandramukhi (2005), would be released soon, according to the makers.

An announcement was made on social media with a short clip where we shown glimpses of Kangana Ranaut, who plays the female lead. The number would most probably feature a classical dance performance similar to that of "Raa Raa" in Chandramukhi (2005).

Welcoming the eternal beauty ✨ with flowers SWAGATHAANJALI to Chandramukhi ✨



Every move, every glance that teases us with the sweetness of her flowery melody!



The 1st single from #Chandramukhi2 ️ releasing very soon! ✨



A @mmkeeravaani musical ✨

A @mmkeeravaani musical

Recently, the first look posters of the male (Raghava Lawrence) and female leads were released.



In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran the film will release on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.