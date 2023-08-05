Kangana's ‘Chandramukhi 2’ first look poster unveiled

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming film ‘Chandramukhi 2’ on Saturday unveiled the first look poster of actor Kangana Ranaut.



Taking to X, Lyca Productions dropped the posters in multiple languages and captioned it, “The beauty & the pose that effortlessly steals our attention! Presenting the enviable, commanding & gorgeous 1st look of #KanganaRanaut as Chandramukhi from #Chandramukhi2. Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada!“

In the posters, Kangana could be seen donning heavy jewellery with a green saree. She stood inside a palace and looked away from the camera.

Helmed by P Vasu, 'Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran the film will release on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen as an Air Force Pilot in 'Tejas'.'

'Tejas' revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20, 2023.

Apart from this, Kangana will be next seen in the upcoming period film 'Emergency' in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

'Emergency' marks her first solo-directorial film.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.











