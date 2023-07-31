First look of Raghava Lawrence as ‘Vettaiyan’ from 'Chandramukhi 2' out

CHENNAI: The makers of filmmaker-actor Raghava Lawrence's upcoming film 'Chandramukhi 2' released the first look of the actor, who is playing the role of 'Vettaiyan' on Monday.

Lyca Productions, the production house, took to its official X handle and tweeted, "Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada! ." (sic)

Back with double the swag and attitude! Witness Vettaiyan Raja's intimidating presence in @offl_Lawrence 's powerful first look from Chandramukhi-2 ️



Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada! #Chandramukhi2 ️

#PVasu

… pic.twitter.com/nf7BHwi3x6 — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) July 31, 2023

The first look shows 'Vettaiyan' walking down the stairs of a palace on the red carpet all dressed up as a 'raja'.

Earlier, the makers of the film shared a video featuring actor-comedian Vadivelu dubbing for the film.

'Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to 'Superstar' Rajinikanth’s classic horror-hit 'Chandramukhi' which was also helmed by P Vasu. The film broke box-office records during its release in 2005 and ran in theatres for more than 2.5 years (over 800 days).

The director has now teamed up with a fresh cast, which includes Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut for the roles of Vettaiyan and Chandramukhi respectively.

The film also stars 'Vaigaipuyal' Vadivelu, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Lakshmi Menon in prominent roles with Oscar-Award-winning composer MM Keeravani as the music composer and Subaskaran of Lyca Productions as the producer.

The film's cinematography is handled by RD Rajasekar and the art director Thotta Tharani.