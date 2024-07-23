Catch a glimpse of gun-toting Suriya from 'Suriya 44' in teaser released on star's birthday

CHENNAI: The makers of 'Suriya 44' unveiled a glimpse of the film on actor Suriya's 49th birthday at 12:12 am on July 23.



In the video, Suriya is seen walking out of the shadows of what appears to be a castle. There is blood on his face and neck, and he is smoking a cigarette. A group of men wearing suspenders and donning sunglasses are shown standing in a line, on both sides of the entrance of the castle. When Suriya approaches the men, one of them hands him a gun. The video then concludes with Suriya smiling as he points the gun towards the screen at the audience.

The film is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and jointly produced by his Stone Bench Films and Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment.



The film comes with the tagline "Love, Laughter and War."

'Suriya 44' stars Suriya in the lead role, with Pooja Hegde opposite him. Actors Jayaram, Karunakaran, and Joju George play key roles.



Ahead of the glimpse video's release today, the makers of 'Suriya 44' had released a special silhouette-poster of Suriya with a pistol, captioned "Let's make a wish" and "12:12 Tonight," while announcing that an update from the film would be out at that time.

The film has music composed by Karthik Subbaraj's regular collaborator Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna, editing by Shafique Mohamed, art direction by Jackson, and action choreography by Kecha Khamphakdee.

Meanwhile, the makers of Suriya's highly anticipated film 'Kanguva' too are all set to release its first single today at 11 am. The fantasy actioner directed by 'Siruthai' Siva is scheduled for release on October 10.