First shot of 'Suriya 44' out now !

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya's 44th project is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and the first shot video for the movie is out now. At a glimpse, Suriya is seen sporting the handlebar moustache. It could be said that the story is set in the 80s.

This teaser showcases the initial shot featuring the actor, without any dialogue, accompanied only by background music, leading up to a dramatic reveal of his face. It is to be noted that DT Next exclusively reported that the film will go on floors in the Andamans on June 2.

Taking on X, "Lights! Camera!! Action!!! #Suriya44FirstShot #LoveLaughterWar ❤️‍ #AKarthikSubbarajPadam️ Begins Today @Suriya_Offl @karthiksubbaraj @hegdepooja @Music_Santhosh @rajsekarpandian @kaarthekeyens @kshreyaas @cheps911 @jacki_art @JaikaStunts @PraveenRaja_Off #Jayaram #Karunakaran @C_I_N_E_M_A_A @stonebenchers @prosathish @proyuvraaj@gobeatroute" [sic], the production house tweeted.

The movie team began shooting at Andaman's Port Blair with a single schedule of shooting for 40 days.

The film's cast includes Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, and Karunakaran.

Santhosh Narayan is composing the music, with Shreyaas Krishna handling the camera.

Shafique Mohamed Ali is the editor and Art Director Jacki, Costume Designer Praveen Raja, and Action Director Kecha Khamphakdee are also part of the movie.

The movie produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films.