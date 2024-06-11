Bakrid director Jagadeesan’s next is titled Dhonima

CHENNAI: Director Jagadeesan Subu, who is known for films like Sigai and Bakrid has completed the shoot of his next film that stars Kaali Venkat, and Roshni Prakash and Vishav Raj in pivotal characters. “There is a Golden Retriever puppy that also plays an important role in Dhonima,” he says. “Yes, the name of the film is Dhonima and it is the Golden Retriever that plays the titular character,” adds the filmmaker with a huge smile.

He says that Kaali Venkat plays a family man, who loves cricket. “He names his son Dravid. When they bring home this puppy, he names it as Dhoni. When his son tells him that it is a female puppy, they name it as Dhonima. Roshni Prakash of Vanangaan fame plays Kaali Venkat’s wife, who runs the family with the income she earns while the Kaali is a spendthrift,” Jagadeesan divulges.

Jagadeesan Subbu

While it is challenging to shoot a film with animals and kids, Jagadeesan says that he completed the film in 36 days. “We shot for the film near Kolathur. The film’s post-production is complete and we are aiming for release on August 1,” he tell us.



This will be the second consecutive film of his, which will revolve around animals. “I am an animal lover and I have a lot of them at home. Bakrid revolved around a camel and now a puppy. There is a scene in the film why we shouldn’t call a dog, a dog and how it irks them. Dhonima is not only about this but there is a lot of emotions around it, which the audience can connect with,” says the director.

Produced by Sai Venkateswaran, Dhonima has music by EJ Johnson, camera by Packiaraj and Sajith Kumar while Tamil Arasan is the editor.