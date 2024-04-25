Anupam Kher lifts heavy weights for back workout: 'If it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you’

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood star Anupam Kher, at the age of 69, has redefined fitness goals with his latest workout video, where he is seen lifting weights for a back workout.

Anupam took to Instagram and shared a video.

In the clip, he is seen using a lat pulldown machine, which helps strengthen the back and improve posture.

"If it doesn't challenge you, it won't change you," Anupam captioned the clip, which had the Shiva Tandav Stotram by singer Shankar Mahadevan playing in the background.

In the clip, the 69-year-old actor’s back is towards the camera, and he is seen shirtless as he works out on the machine.

On the work front, Anupam is all set to return as a director after over two decades with 'Tanvi The Great'.

The film also features Oscar-winning music director M.M. Keeravani, Japanese DOP Keiko Nakahara, and National Award-winning choreographer Kruti Mahesh, who has choreographed numbers such as 'Ghoomar', 'Dholida', and 'Garmi'.

Anupam, who made his directorial debut with the 2002 film ‘Om Jai Jagadish’ starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, announced 'Tanvi The Great' on his 69th birthday in March.