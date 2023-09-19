Amit Sadh's character will define the landscape of season 2 of ‘Duranga’

MUMBAI: The crime-thriller streaming series ‘Duranga’, which is set for its return with the second season, unveiled its new poster on Tuesday.

The poster shows actor Amit Sadh donning a cap and a hoodie as he stares into the camera, turning his head.

In the first season of the show, Amit played a mysterious character, who is comatose. But towards the end of the first season, his character shows signs of improvement ending at a cliffhanger.

As per the makers, the show’s landscape in the second season will be defined by Amit’s character as he plays a critical role.

The poster also features actor Gulshan Devaiah, who earlier essayed the role of an artiste and a good cook in the series. Gulshan’s character features in multiple planes in the poster.

Talking about the show, director Rohan Sippy said: “The cast and crew have worked very hard in all departments to add even more excitement and emotional engagement this time around, and we can’t wait to share it with the audience very soon."

‘Duranga’ is an official adaptation of the Korean show, ‘Flower of Evil’.

The second season of the show will see the return of Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami, Barkha Sen Gupta, Rajesh Khattar reprising their respective roles, and will witness the real Sammit Patel (Played by Amit Sadh) wake up from coma and go after Abhishek Banne (played by Gulshan Devaiah) who has been living as Sammit Patel.

Amit will be seen portraying a critical role, challenging Gulshan Devaiah to put everything at stake to protect his family.

Producer Goldie Behl said: “I am grateful for the overwhelming reaction to season 1 of ‘Duranga’. I am even more excited for season 2 which is sharper, stronger and has far more twists and turns. Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger where we saw the character of Amit Sadh coming out of a coma. Season 2 takes off from there but in a far more complex and entertaining manner. It’s been a pleasure collaborating with Rohan Sippy, Drashti Dhami, Gulshan Devaiah and Amit Sadh; all brilliant at their craft."

Produced by Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visuals ‘Duranga 2’ will soon be available to stream on ZEE5.