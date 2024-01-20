Adarsh Gourav's single 'Kho Gaye' is love letter to friends & family

MUMBAI: Actor Adarsh Gourav, who has been getting a lot of good responses to his streaming film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, has released his new single inspired from the film.

The song titled ‘Kho Gaye’ marks the actor’s collaboration with artistes RUUH and JOH. The soulful rendition is brought to life by Adarsh's enchanting vocals.

The single, has been produced by RUUH and JOH, and has lyrics penned by Smriti Bhoker, adding depth to the overall artistic expression. The song is also a love letter from oneself for those who they miss, their family, friends, and lovers.

Talking about the song, Adarsh said: “Creating 'Kho Gaye' has been rewarding for me as an artist and the song is close to my heart, inspired by the emotions of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.' It's a testament to the seamless blend of storytelling through both acting and music. Collaborating with incredible talents like RUUH, JOH, and Smriti Bhoker has made this experience truly magical. I hope this song resonates with everyone as much as it did with us.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh’s co-star from ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, heaped praise on the ‘The White Tiger’ actor and expressed a desire to include it in the movie's album. Siddhant commented on social media: "Sir, what is the procedure to put it in the album? So good.”

This isn't the first time Adarsh has showcased his musical talents. His previous collaborations, including a cover of the song ‘Teri Baatein’ which was another cover of the song from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, has already garnered over a million views on Instagram.