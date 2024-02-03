Adah Sharma to play bar dancer in Sunflower season 2

CHENNAI: Actor Adah Sharma, known for her films like The Kerala Story and Charlie Chaplin 2 will be seen playing the role of Rosie, a bar dancer, in her upcoming series Sunflower season 2. Created by filmmaker Vikas Bahl and directed by Navin Gujral, season 1 featured Sunil Grover in the lead role alongside Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chaddha and Girish Kulkarni in other prominent roles.

Adah Sharma will be seen as a charismatic bar dancer, which will bring a fresh dynamic to the second season. Talking about her part, Adah said, “As an actor I read Rosie’s part and I was very excited that Vikas Behl has written a part for a girl who is funny, scary, sarcastic, sweet, evil all of it in one human. Saying such wicked things, doing things that I would never do in real life is also a little intoxicating.”

On being asked about the special prep she went through for the role, she stated, “I play a very strange girl Rosie. To bring her uniqueness to life I was on a strict diet of documentaries about psychopaths, serial killers and persons with multiple personality disorders. I was also put into physical training as a construction worker to learn to break walls with a hammer.”

In the upcoming season, actors Sunil Grover, Mukul Chaddha, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni will reprise their roles from season 1. Sunflower season 2 will soon premiere on ZEE5.