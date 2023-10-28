'Aarya' has seen more betrayal, says Sushmita Sen

MUMBAI: Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen’s character Aarya Sareen in the crime thriller ‘Aarya 3’ is a true powerhouse, with a strength that could rival a tornado, and a life story that's seen more twists than a deck of cards.

Sushmita said: “From season one itself, she becomes a single mother running the show, which I have done.”

The ‘Main Hoon Na’ fame actress said: “She has a lot of resilience and ability to tolerate pain but when she lets go it’s iconic, pretty much like this very calm me, till that moment requires it, she likes to respond not react, I am built like that but all and all, she has seen more betrayal than I have, thank god for that, I have seen good people and I have been hoping that in this show she starts meeting good people, that bring back some hope in her life, some romance in her life.”

In the third season, Aarya has her eyes set on the supply and transportation of the narcotic drug but is intercepted by Ila Arun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side.

Created and co-directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ will air on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita was also seen in the web series ‘Taali’. The show brings to life the inspiring journey of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, portrayed by Sushmita. It is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, and directed by Ravi Jadhav.