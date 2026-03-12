Zoho asks employees to work from home for two weeks

CHENNAI: Software firm Zoho Corporation has asked most of its employees to work from home for two weeks starting March 16, citing the current operational situation and its social responsibility to minimise commuting.
In an internal communication, the company said all employees except those in business-critical teams may work remotely during the period.
Employees who are part of critical operations teams have been asked to check with their managers regarding their work-from-office schedules. The communication also noted that a limited menu would be available at offices for those required to be present.
The move comes amid the ongoing war-linked fuel supply situation that has led to shortages of LPG and concerns over fuel availability in several parts of the country. Zoho said further updates would be shared with employees as the situation evolves.