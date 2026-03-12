West Asia crisis hits city roads, fuel crunch cripples auto rides

"It takes nearly two hours to fill up. I usually refill around 5 am, but today, gas was not available," said Kandhamaran, who had been waiting for nearly 50 minutes since 9 am at a station in Madipakkam.

Drivers say LPG, which is officially priced at Rs 59.41 per kg, is being sold at Rs 70-80 per kg at some private bunks. At outlets run by oil companies, the price has been increased to Rs 64.51. At the same time, CNG, which is priced at Rs 90.50 per kg, has become difficult to get, pushing some drivers to temporarily depend on petrol.