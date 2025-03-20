Woman dies after being hit by EMU train at Saidapet railway station

CHENNAI: A woman lost her life after being hit by a EMU train at Saidapet railway station in the early hours of Thursday.

Disturbing footage of the incident, showing the woman being thrown by the force of the impact, has raised concerns and shocked viewers, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Authorities are now working to determine whether this was a case of suicide or if the woman accidentally crossed the tracks and was struck by the train.

The police have launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.