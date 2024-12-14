Water level drops in Chembarambakkam, Poondi waterbodies due to reduced inflow

CHENNAI: The water level in Chembarambakkam and Poondi reservoirs have reduced due to the decrease in water inflow on Saturday.

As of today, the water level in Chembarambakkam Lake has dropped to 22.90 feet against its total depth of 24 ft.

The inflow of water has decreased to 3,250 cusecs, while 4,500 cusecs of water is being released per second, added Maalaimalar report.

Yesterday, the lake’s water level was over 23 feet, reports added.

Similarly, the water flow in Poondi Lake has decreased, with a current inflow of 10,300 cusecs.

However, 16,500 cusecs is being released from the lake.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on December 13 inspected the filling of the Chembarambakkam Lake and the Poondi Reservoir, following heavy rains.

He assured the public that the Water Resources Department and district administration had issued warnings and are closely monitoring the situation.

He assured that these measures, including the release of excess water, were precautionary, and there is no need for the public to panic or fear.