Water level in Chembarambakkam reservoir inches closer to 23-ft, inflow rises to 6,622 cusecs

CHENNAI: As heavy rains continued, inflow to the Chembarambakkam reservoir was significantly increased to 6,622 cubic feet per second (cusecs), with water levels reaching 22.43 feet (ft) on Thursday night, against its total depth of 24 ft.

Additionally, the water inflow into the dam has risen by a foot in a single day.

Located about 25 km from Chennai, Chembarambakkam lake is one of the city's two major rain-fed reservoirs supplying drinking water, alongside Puzhal lake.

A total of 3,645 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water can be stored in the Chembarambakkam lake, with the storage presently at 3,230 tmcft.

As of 7 am today (December 12, 2024), water was released at 743 cusecs, then it was increased to 3,900 cusecs at 12 noon. It again again rose to 5,440 cusecs at 4 pm. Currently 6,622 cusecs of water is being discharged from the reservoir.

Looking at rainfall data, 141 mm (14.1 cm) of rain was recorded in the Chembarambakkam area in the last 24 hours.

Last year, when the water level of the lake had reached 23 feet, surplus water was released. As a result, there's a possibility that the Chembarambakkam lake may be opened tomorrow (December 13, Friday), increasing flood risk for low-lying areas in Chennai and nearby districts of Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. Hence, officials are closely monitoring the water levels in the reservoir.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued 'orange' and 'yellow' alerts for Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu, forecasting heavy showers under the influence of the well-marked low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, the first flood alert has been issued to several villages along the banks of the Kosasthalaiyar as 5,000 cusecs of surplus water from the Poondi reservoir is being released. On Thursday evening, water level was at 34.34 feet against the dam's total height of 35 feet.