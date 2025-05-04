Watch | Portion of roof collapses in cinema theatre near Chennai

CHENNAI: The roofing sheet of a cinema hall in Poonamallee collapsed due to sudden thunderstorms in and around the city on Sunday evening.

The incident created a panic situation prompting movie watchers to rush out of the movie hall, said police adding no person was injured in the incident.

According to the police, the incident happened around 5 pm. There were hundreds of movie watchers inside the hall when the incident occurred. As word spread about the roof collapse, several fled the movie hall.

Police and revenue authorities rushed to the scene to assess the situation and safely escorted other movie watchers and the public outside the hall to avoid any untoward incident. The public present inside the movie hall when the roof collapsed, shared about the incident on their social media.