Vandalur zoo opens gates to all visitors after forest minister’s intervention

The State Forest Department had announced free admission to the zoo on June 21 and 22 as part of the CM Vijay’s birthday celebrations.

Subsequently, the zoo administration clarified that only 20,000 visitors per day would be permitted free entry and that it would be restricted to those who had completed online registration in advance. According to officials, all available slots for the two-day period were fully booked by Saturday evening, with around 40,000 visitors completing online reservations.

Following this, the online booking facility was closed and the zoo administration announced that ticket counters and QR code-based entry facilities would remain unavailable during the two days.