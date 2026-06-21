Vandalur zoo opens gates to all visitors after forest minister’s intervention

CHENNAI: Thousands of visitors thronged the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur on Sunday to avail the free entry announced in connection with Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s birthday celebrations, leading to crowding and protests from several visitors who were initially denied entry for failing to make prior online reservations.
The State Forest Department had announced free admission to the zoo on June 21 and 22 as part of the CM Vijay’s birthday celebrations.
Subsequently, the zoo administration clarified that only 20,000 visitors per day would be permitted free entry and that it would be restricted to those who had completed online registration in advance. According to officials, all available slots for the two-day period were fully booked by Saturday evening, with around 40,000 visitors completing online reservations.
Following this, the online booking facility was closed and the zoo administration announced that ticket counters and QR code-based entry facilities would remain unavailable during the two days.
Despite the announcement, large numbers of visitors from Chennai, its suburbs and neighbouring districts arrived at the zoo on Sunday expecting to gain entry. Many visitors, particularly families and groups of youngsters who had not registered online, sought tickets at the entrance and engaged in heated arguments with zoo officials after being informed that entry would not be granted.
However, following an inspection by Forest Minister RV Ranjith Kumar, the situation changed. After reviewing the arrangements and the large number of visitors waiting outside, the minister directed authorities to allow entry to all visitors who had arrived at the facility.
Officials also made additional arrangements to handle the influx of visitors. A separate parking area was established within the premises for visitors, while additional parking facilities were arranged for heavy vehicles and other vehicles to ease congestion around the campus.