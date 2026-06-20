Tickets sold out, no spot bookings at Vandalur zoo on June 21, 22

CHENNAI: Entry tickets at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur have been fully booked for June 21 and June 22, following an overwhelming response from the public on the announcement that entry will be free at all zoos across the State to mark Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's birthday on June 22.
As per the announcement, entry was free but visitors were required to obtain free online tickets through the zoo's website.
In a statement issued on Saturday (June 20), the zoo administration said all available tickets for both days have now been exhausted, said a Maalaimalar report. It also clarified that tickets will not be issued at the zoo's counters on June 21 and June 22. Visitors without pre-booked online tickets will not be permitted entry, officials said.
According to the zoo administration, the restrictions have been imposed in anticipation of a large turnout and to prevent overcrowding inside the premises.
Officials said the move would help ensure adequate space for visitors, facilitate crowd management, and enable the smooth functioning of essential visitor facilities and services.
The zoo had earlier announced free admission for the public as part of Chief Minister Vijay's birthday celebrations.
The administration said the restrictions were also aimed at ensuring public safety, protecting animals at the zoo, and providing visitors with a safe and comfortable experience at the zoo.