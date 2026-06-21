CM Vijay turns 52 tomorrow; TVK plans major celebrations

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema’s most popular actors before entering politics, formally launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on February 2, 2024. Through a single public statement announcing his political entry, Vijay set in motion a political journey that would dramatically reshape Tamil Nadu’s political landscape within a short span of time.

The actor-turned-politician quickly established his presence through two massive party conferences -- first at Vikravandi and later in Madurai -- which attracted huge crowds and drew national attention.

The gatherings demonstrated his growing political appeal and signalled the emergence of a new force in Tamil Nadu politics.