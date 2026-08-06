Urban growth push: AI platform SPEED, 1 lakh housing units to drive Chennai growth

To guide growth across the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA), the CMDA is formulating the Third Master Plan (2027–2046) covering 1,189 sq km. The government is also preparing a Comprehensive Master Plan for the expanded CMA, spanning 5,904 sq km, with Rs 25 crore earmarked for implementation.

To eliminate delays and improve transparency in planning permissions and building approvals, an AI-enabled online platform called SPEED is being introduced with a project allocation of Rs 40 crore. SPEED will integrate all planning agencies onto a single platform to deliver timely, seamless approvals statewide. Currently, planning permissions for plots and buildings in Tamil Nadu are granted across multiple authorities, including the CMDA, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), and various local bodies.