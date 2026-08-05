TN Budget 2026: 70,000 pucca houses in 1st phase of Vetri Veedu Thittam, announces Finance Minister

Presenting the 2026-27 Budget, Minister for Finance N Marie Wilson said the new State Housing Scheme would exclusively benefit families living in huts.

"The Government is launching a new State Housing Scheme named Vetri Veedu Thittam exclusively for hut-dwelling families. The unit cost has been enhanced from Rs 3.10 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. In the first year, 70,000 houses will be sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 3,500 crore," the Minister said.

He said the Rural Development department would undertake a door-to-door survey to identify eligible beneficiaries for the scheme.

The Minister also announced the Tamil Nadu Village Empowerment, Transformation and Rejuvenation Initiative (TN-VETRI), an umbrella programme aimed at integrating all major rural infrastructure schemes with an annual outlay of Rs 6,000 crore.