TN Budget 2026: 70,000 pucca houses in 1st phase of Vetri Veedu Thittam, announces Finance Minister

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday announced the launch of Vetri Veedu Thittam, under which 70,000 huts will be converted into pucca houses during the current financial year at an estimated cost of Rs 3,500 crore.
Presenting the 2026-27 Budget, Minister for Finance N Marie Wilson said the new State Housing Scheme would exclusively benefit families living in huts.
"The Government is launching a new State Housing Scheme named Vetri Veedu Thittam exclusively for hut-dwelling families. The unit cost has been enhanced from Rs 3.10 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. In the first year, 70,000 houses will be sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 3,500 crore," the Minister said.
He said the Rural Development department would undertake a door-to-door survey to identify eligible beneficiaries for the scheme.
The Minister also announced the Tamil Nadu Village Empowerment, Transformation and Rejuvenation Initiative (TN-VETRI), an umbrella programme aimed at integrating all major rural infrastructure schemes with an annual outlay of Rs 6,000 crore.
Under the initiative, projects relating to drinking water supply, sanitation, solid waste management and other rural infrastructure would be implemented in a coordinated manner. A high-level committee, chaired by the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, will oversee the implementation of the scheme.
The Budget also announced the 'Vetri 150' Scheme, under which beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) [VB-GRAM(G)] who complete 125 days of employment will be provided an additional 25 days of work, taking the total to 150 days for vulnerable and needy households. To implement this scheme, the government will additionally allocate Rs 100 crore.
The Budget further stated that the State government has contributed Rs 5,057 crore towards its share of the rural employment programme under the 60:40 funding pattern, replacing the earlier 75:25 sharing formula.