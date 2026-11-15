Two TVK functionaries held for sexually harassing Koyambedu hotel staffer

CHENNAI: Two functionaries of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) were arrested by the city police on charges of sexually harassing a woman staff member at a star hotel in Koyambedu.
The arrested men were identified as Prabhukumar and Balaji, both residents of Arumbakkam.
According to police, the incident occurred last week when the 30-year-old woman was on reception duty. The two men, who were in an inebriated state, approached her and made sexual advances. When she attempted to move away, they allegedly touched her inappropriately, police added.
Following the incident, the woman lodged a complaint with the Arumbakkam All Women Police Station. Police registered a case and examined CCTV footage from the hotel as part of the investigation. After confirming the allegations, the police identified the suspects and arrested them.