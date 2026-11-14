TVK worker booked for abusing colleague

According to the police, Karuppusamy (39), the party's Karamadai union secretary, had convened a meeting of party panchayat secretaries in Karamadai on May 18. The meeting continued until 11 pm.

After the meeting, a 29-year-old woman panchayat secretary from a village near Karamadai, whose home was about 15 km away, sought assistance to travel back safely on her moped. Karuppusamy accompanied her but sexually harassed her midway, prompting her to object.